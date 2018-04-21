Attorney General David Eby. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

British Columbia’s two-year prohibition on lobbying by former cabinet ministers and senior government officials takes effect May 1.

Attorney General David Eby says in a statement that the prohibition, included in the amended Lobbyist Registration Act, seeks to ensure the practice is conducted ethically and transparently.

He says senior public officials who become lobbyists may have insider knowledge and influence over former colleagues that gives them an advantage.

Eby says the two-year ban applies to former cabinet ministers and their staff, deputy ministers and senior executives at universities, colleges, school boards and several Crown corporations, agencies and associations.

The Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if it is determined to be in the public interest.

The Lobbyists Registration Amendment Act, 2017 was passed in the B.C. legislature last November.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woodsdale road expected to be busy with opening of rail trail
Next story
Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Just Posted

Open letter to Premier John Horgan

LETTER: Group called First Things First Okanagan promotes action on climate change

City recognizes national Day of Mourning

City of Vernon to host event Friday, 10:30 a.m., at city hall

Earth Day efforts undertaken in Coldstream

Society to Keep Kal Lake Blue cleans up Coldstream Creek, Girl Guides pick up trash on Silver Star Road

Vernon woman’s support group aims to help Okanagan daughters stay ‘Strong’

Losing a parent when you’re young can be exceptionally difficult. But support… Continue reading

RCMP seek missing Vernon woman

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest one male on child pornography charges

Search of Canoe residence leads to seizure of computers

Most Read