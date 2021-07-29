Dr. Penny Ballem, leader of B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine program, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix promote new website offering walk-in clinics around the province, at the cabinet offices in Vancouver, July 26, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases up to 204 Thursday, half in Interior region

Active cases pass 1,000 province-wide as walk-in clinics open

B.C. recorded 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 107 of them in the Interior Health region as restrictions take effect in the Central Okanagan to slow the province’s latest regional outbreak.

There are now 1,055 active cases being monitored by public health officials province-wide. There were no new deaths reported for July 29, and 51 people are in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, up from 47 on Wednesday. There are 20 people in intensive care, the same as Wednesday.

more to come…

