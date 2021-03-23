B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People deemed clinically extremely vulnerable will be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting on March 29.
In a Tuesday (March 23) news release, the province said that about 200,000 with conditions that compromise their immunity will get a letter from the health ministry starting this week. That letter will let them begin to book appointments at noon on March 29.
The list of eligible conditions includes:
- Solid organ transplant recipients
- People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy
- People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy
- People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment
- People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer
- People having other targeted cancer treatments that can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors
- People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs
- People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell disease)
- People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection (biologic modifiers, high dose steroids, AZT, cyclophosphamide)
- People who had their spleen removed
- Adults with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk
- Adults on dialysis or with chronic kidney disease (stage 5)
- Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired
- Significant neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.