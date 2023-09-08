British Columbia’s environment minister says Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will remain closed until next Friday, after public access was shut down by two First Nations more than two weeks ago. George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia’s environment minister says Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will remain closed until next Friday, after public access was shut down by two First Nations more than two weeks ago. George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park set to remain closed for another week

First Nations halting temporarily access to ‘harvest and gather’ resources

British Columbia’s environment minister says Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will remain closed until next Friday, after public access was shut down by two First Nations more than two weeks ago.

George Heyman says in a statement that the government has been in discussion with the Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations about their decision to halt access to “harvest and gather” resources in the territory.

The First Nations had originally said the park would be shut until Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30, but it temporarily reopened during the Labour Day long weekend.

Heyman now says the park will remain closed until Sept. 15.

He says another week of talks are needed to find “a collaborative resolution that supports reconciliation.”

He says the government wants an agreement with the First Nations that gives space and privacy for cultural activities, but also ensures public access in a sustainable and responsible fashion.

“We acknowledge that this decision has an impact on people’s plans and are working hard to provide certainty for everyone through a mutually acceptable agreement,” Heyman says.

The First Nations issued a joint statement on Aug. 24, asserting their title rights on the land and jointly closing public access to the park, about 200 kilometres north of Vancouver.

They say the decision is supported by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that found First Nations’ consent is required to use its lands and resources.

READ ALSO: Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to stay open over Labour Day weekend

BC ParksIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Recovered and reunited’: Stolen hockey bag back in hands of Penticton owner
Next story
RCMP seek public’s help in finding missing pregnant Lake Country woman

Just Posted

Kal Secondary’s Rory O’Brien (left) and best friend James Helfrick of Vernon Secondary School (right) are rookies with the UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team. The pair will be part of the UBCO lineup in Vernon Wednesday, Sept. 20, when the Heat take on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack of Kamloops in a Canadian men’s university exhibition contest at Vernon Secondary School. (Dwayne Remple photo)
Canadian men’s university volleyball matches coming to Vernon, Coldstream

Vernon Ski Club member Oliver Young is one of four skiers named to the B.C. Alpine Ski Team for 2023-24. (Contributed)
Coldstream, Salmon Arm skiers named to provincial teams

The Vernon Stamp Club is hosting members and dealers with the Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is also welcome, but is asked to arrive prior to 12:30 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon Stamp Club hosting Okanagan counterparts

The Okanagan Historical Society’s 87th Report is available at the Museum and Archives of Vernon. This year’s report features a number of articles about North Okanagan individuals. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo)
Okanagan history report available at Vernon museum

Pop-up banner image