Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home has now resulted in a total of 147 cases and 19 deaths since Nov. 4.

The latest update from Tabor Home in Abbotsford indicates that 89 residents and 58 staff have tested positive, and all the deaths were of residents.

There are currently 70 active cases among residents, 20 active cases among staff, and 38 staffers who have recovered and/or returned to work, according to an email sent Monday (Nov. 30) to family members.

Tabor Home is a 118-bed long-term care home owned and operated by Tabor Village. Executive director Dan Levitt extended condolences to those who have lost a loved one.

“When a deeply valued and beloved older person passes away, it is a tragedy and one that breaks all of our hearts as we come to know and love these Tabor family members. We are grieving alongside all of you,” he wrote.

RELATED: Tabor Home records 16 deaths and 124 COVID-19 cases

Levitt wrote in an update on Friday (Nov. 27) that communication with families is done through daily letters and weekly phone calls. He said four additional Tabor Home staff have been dedicated to communicating with families.

“We are continuing to look at ways to keep families connected with loves ones during this difficult time and are working with Fraser Health to find a safe solution,” Levitt stated.

He said recreation staff at the facility are connecting with residents outside their doors for small conversations, and they are playing hymns and Christmas music over the intercom.

Levitt said weekly testing of staff and residents will continue, as will enhanced safety measures in consultation with Fraser Health’s infection control team.

He previously said staffing shortages are being covered by overtime shifts, additional staff from Fraser Health, staff from post-secondary health-care programs, and hiring through staff agencies.

The Tabor Home outbreak is larger than the outbreak in the spring at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, which resulted in 78 cases and 20 deaths.

It is also larger than the one at Langley Lodge, which resulted in 51 cases among residents and 25 deaths.

Tabor Home is one of three care facilities in Abbotsford with current COVID-19 outbreaks.

Menno Home currently has six staff members and 10 residents who have tested positive. Fraser Health reported on Nov. 18 that Cottage-Worthington Pavilion had two staff members who tested positive, but no updates have been provided since then.

RELATED: Four COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Abbotsford care homes

RELATED: 32 family members respond to Abbotsford care home’s plea for staffing help during COVID-19 outbreak


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Well-known Vernon women chosen to lead B.C. Winter Games board
Next story
Weekend in jail for man who refused to wear a mask in Kamloops Law Courts

Just Posted

Vernon taxpayers can expect a 2.55 per cent increase for 2021. (File photo)
Vernon scales back 2021 tax increase

Pause of infrastructure levy program reduces burden on taxpayers

This year’s Candlelight Vigil, United Against Violence Against Women, on Dec. 6, 2020 will not be in person at the campuses of Okanagan College due to COVID-19, but people will be able to gather online to watch a video presentation and light a candle in remembrance. (Image contributed)
Violence against women in North Okanagan-Shuswap to be remembered online

Participants in virtual vigil Dec. 6 asked to light a candle and post photo on social media

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will move outdoors to Armstrong’s IPE Grounds in July 2021. (File photo)
Okanagan Military Tattoo moving outdoors to Armstrong in 2021

Popular event is slated for July 23 and 24, 2021, at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds

Back row, L-R: Werner Ott, Bronwyn Watson, Gord McPherson. Front row, L-R: Rick Fairbairn, Judith Thoreson, Kathleen Ott, Julie Kentel, Trevor Seibel. The Lavington Community Association was presented with $60,000 from the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area D to fund the Raise the Roof campaign at Jeffers Park’s multi-purpose pad on Nov. 6, 2020, — ahead of the province’s latest COVID-19 restrictions banning events. (RDNO)
Roof raised over Lavington ice rink

Funding contributed by RDNO and District of Coldstream helped association get project done

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

By this time next year, the BC Green Pharmadeuticals cannabis growing facility in Princeton is expected to employ at least 150 people, according to the owner. (File photo)
Princeton cannabis plant thriving despite lawsuit and bad press, says owner

Company expects to hire 30 more employees in the next two months

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Shane Mark Mulholland. Kamloops This Week
Weekend in jail for man who refused to wear a mask in Kamloops Law Courts

Shane Mark Mulholland was slated to stand trial Nov. 27 on one count of breach of probation

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Most Read