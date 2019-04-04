FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo’s University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

A dry April could mean fewer mosquitoes this summer, one B.C. expert says.

Last year, the pests were out in full force after more than a month of flooding was followed by extreme heat.

Dirk Lewis, known as the “mosquito guy” at Morrow BioScience, a “mosquito management” firm in Rossland, told Black Press Media it all depends on water levels this month.

“It’s looking like they might come earlier, but there may also be lower flood waters than last year,” Lewis said.

Female mosquitoes look to lay their eggs in soil that’s protected from risks but prone to flooding, like near rivers and creeks.

They average about 1,000 eggs in a lifetime. The eggs can’t hatch until they get wet, so each tiny egg can remain dormant for as long as 10 years, waiting for perfect conditions.

READ MORE: Birds from Kimberley test positive for West Nile virus

BUG SPRAY 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

With floodwaters reaching historic levels last year, it was the perfect storm for plenty of pesky biters to hatch.

This season, the first batch of mosquitoes out now are fresh from the winter melt, Lewis said.

“As it is warming up, they’re coming out looking for a blood meal, so they can lay their eggs,” he explained. “The main ones that really bother people during barbecues later in the summer season will all be coming off of the floodwaters.”

So minimal flooding means fewer eggs. That, combined with hot weather, will accelerate their demise.

“It looks like it will be a better year than last year.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head
Next story
Rockslide closes Highway 5 north of Kamloops

Just Posted

Okanagan United Ways merge

New organization is United Way Southern Interior BC

Crash leaves truck in ditch on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Emergency personnel are on scene

Prescribed burn schedule for foothills area

Information session for area residents will take place at Grace Bible Church April 8 at 7 p.m.

Vernon pilots organic recycling

Pilot program launches organic recycling bins at city hall and Schubert Centre

Vernon dust advisory ended

Dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials after winter.

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo to showcase her gifts in Penticton

Long Island Medium star brings her arena show to Abbotsford Centre

Reports of white smoke in West Kelowna

The smoke is visible from Glenrosa Road and Corine Road

Kamloops teen who sexually assaulted two students at grad party gets probation

Probation for teen who who sexually assaulted students at grad party near Kamloops

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

Rockslide closes Highway 5 north of Kamloops

No detour available and assessment is underway

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

Most Read