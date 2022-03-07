Patio space extende along White Rock’s Marine Drive during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Peace Arch News)

Patio space extende along White Rock’s Marine Drive during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Peace Arch News)

B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1

Opposition says $440 fee, red tape a business hardship

B.C.’s emergency approval for extra outdoor patio space to keep restaurants and pubs going through COVID-19 restrictions is expiring on June 1, and opposition politicians say the province is making it too difficult to keep them going.

Delta city council first called on the province to make the transition easier when the temporary expanded service areas authorization expires. In a letter to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Delta Mayor George Harvie said the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Registration Branch is requiring the payment of a $440 licence fee, submission of floor plans and referral to the local government that could take months.

“The process is too onerous for small businesses who are already reeling after the devastating financial losses encountered due to effects of pandemic restrictions,” Harvey wrote, asking for an indefinite extension while businesses and municipalities get organized.

When B.C. Liberal MLAs raised the issue in the legislature Monday, Farnworth said the emergency licences have already been extended twice, and local government review is needed for them to be made permanent. Some of the patio extensions are installed on what were traffic lanes, and they can’t be made permanent, he said.

Farnworth said he is aware of lengthy processes in Vancouver for making patio extensions permanent, but in his own community of Port Coquitlam and others, the process is well underway.

RELATED: Free COVID-19 rapid tests available for people 60+

RELATED: B.C. public service staff go to court over being fired

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Indigenous groups still aim to buy Trans Mountain pipeline, even as costs soar
Next story
Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Just Posted

Vernon's Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, 2022, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
No plea in murder of Vernon teen, accused England man heads to trial

Coldstream's Centex gas station price Monday, March 7, 2022. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Jump at the pump in Vernon, Coldstream

Regional District of Central Okanagan electoral area director Wayne Carson encourages all Central Okanagan West residents, and particularly those in North Westside communities, to become involved in upcoming engagement opportunities and to follow the progress of the newly formed Central Okanagan West governance and services study committee. This is not an incorporation study says RDCO. (Michael Hintringer Photo)
Governance study committee named for North Westside

Well-known North Okanagan Ukrainian community member Andrea Malysh (right) addresses the crowd gathered at the District of Coldstream Cenotaph Monday, March 7. The district raised the Ukrainian flag for three weeks as a show of solidarity. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream shows solidarity with Ukraine