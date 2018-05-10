Multiple RCMP officers were on scene in the block of Donaldson Drive off Central Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to B.C. city

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed to Grand Forks following an earlier police incident that left a block of Donaldson Street closed Thursday.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said original details suggested an police-related incident had happened in Kelowna, but upon further investigation were able to confirm the incident happened in Grand Forks.

The IIO investigates officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

At about 5:30 p.m., more than five RCMP officers were on scene at Donaldson Drive and Highway 3.

Police had cordoned off a stretch of Donaldson Drive with police tape and were asking residents to stay away from the area.

Officers on scene would not speak on details around what was happening or why the area was cordoned off.

The Grand Forks Gazette has reached out to RCMP for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evacuation order made as creek floods in South Okanagan

Just Posted

Coldstream properties on evacuation alert

Several Kirkland Drive and Highway 6 residents should be prepared to leave if water rises further

UPDATE: Vernon shooting victim linked to B.C. crime spree in serious condition

Car sought in connection with three B.C. incidents now recovered

Hydro helps rescue Vernon kitten

Cat made its way up — but not back down, without help — a Vernon Hydro pole Wednesday

Kalamalka Lake water source shut off again

Increased turbidity leads regional district officials to shut off Kalamalka Lake water source

Body recovered in Okanagan Lake

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP alerted to body by boater Tuesday evening

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to B.C. city

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vernon fields open

City conducts morning inspections daily

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Unity Run concludes in Vernon

10th annual event will cover 300+ kilometres of Sylix Territory from Nakusp to Vernon

Most Read