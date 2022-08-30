British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C.’s posts $1.3B budget surplus for 2021-22, in contrast with big deficit forecast

Improved revenues have contradicted early predictions of a $10 billion deficit

British Columbia’s economic recovery last year was stronger than forecast with the province’s audited budget numbers showing a surplus of $1.3 billion, in contrast with an earlier projection of a deficit nearing $10 billion.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says the province’s economy in 2021-22 outperformed both public and private sector predictions.

She says the April 2021 budget, delivered during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, originally forecast a deficit of $9.7 billion, but revenues improved throughout the year.

Robinson says the improvement can be attributed to reopening the economy and the resultant increase in tax revenue, one-time federal contributions for COVID-19 and disaster events, higher natural resource revenues, and higher Crown corporation earning, especially at the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

She says the government hopes to further propel the economy with a series of inflation-fighting measures next month.

The province introduced a $60-million education support fund this week to help schools expand meal programs and assist families with school supplies and field-trip costs.

RELATED: B.C. BUDGET: Deficits to rise as COVID-19, rebuilding costs continue

BC legislature

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ICBC says 43% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving

Just Posted

A portion of 39th Avenue in Vernon, between 23rd and 25th Streets, will undergo road work starting Thursday, Sept. 1. (File photo)
Portion of Vernon roadway closed Thursday

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest following an incident at a 27th Street business in Vernon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon man arrested after alleged robbery with a knife

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: North Okanagan 4H members lose cattle in fatal crash

Lumby’s Jagger Williamson has signed on with the Knoxville (TN) Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League. (Facebook)
Lumby hockey star off to Tennessee

Pop-up banner image