A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities unveiled by pest control firm

Rodent problems in province’s southern regions keep company busy

A national pest control company just released its ranking of B.C.’s most rodent-infested cities, and the record of some of the province’s largest communities is far from squeaky clean.

Orkin Canada based its top 20 list on the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The list, released on Tuesday (Nov. 2), has Vancouver in the top spot for the fifth year in a row, with Burnaby scurrying just behind and Victoria third.

READ MORE: Toboggan versus rat: Startling collision on Victoria road

While Lower Mainland communities took eight placings on the list, others were spread around the southern part of the province. Kelowna came in at No. 5 and Vernon at No. 7, with Fraser Valley municipalities Abbotsford (eight) and Chilliwack (11), and Kamloops at No. 20. Following Victoria on Vancouver Island were Nanaimo (16) and Duncan (18).

To prevent rodents from choosing your home for their winter accommodations, the company recommends sealing any cracks or holes in your foundation, weather-proofing windows and doors, keeping shrubbery neat and eliminating unwanted moisture.

READ MORE: Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 “rattiest” cities:

1. Vancouver

2. Burnaby

3. Victoria

4. Surrey

5. Kelowna

6. Richmond

7. Vernon

8. Abbotsford

9. Langley

10. Coquitlam

11. Chilliwack

12. Port Coquitlam

13. North Vancouver

14. Delta

15. West Vancouver

16. Nanaimo

17. Maple Ridge

18. Duncan

19. Powell River

20. Kamloops

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm reduced to single lane alternating traffic
Next story
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

Just Posted

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two Okanagan cities among rattiest in B.C.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) and Climate Action Now! will host a virtual all-candidates forum for the 11 people running for one vacant seat on Vernon council. The forum will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. The event will be live-streamed through SENS’ Facebook (Meta) page. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon all-candidates virtual forum focuses on environment

Russell Armstrong, a cook at the Roster Sports Bar and Grill, said it ‘feels incredible’ to be dubbed the winner of the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Golden Burger challenge Nov. 2, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Best burger in Vernon on the Roster

Emergency crews are responding to two vehicle collisions on Highway 97A, one south of Sicamous and the other north of Vernon. (File photo)
Emergency personnel responding to two collisions on Highway 97A