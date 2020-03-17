People watch the Stanley Cup playoffs at a bar in Montreal, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

B.C. declares the novel coronavirus spread a public health emergency

B.C.’s top doctor is ordering for all bars and pubs to close in B.C. until further notice to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants that cannot practice social-distancing among its guests and manage crowd sizes has also been ordered to close.

Provincial health officials Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency Tuesday, which allows for her and Health Minister Adrian Dix to unveil new measures verbally as needed.

More to come.

Coronavirus

