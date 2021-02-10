B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count continued on the same pace of the past week Wednesday, with 469 new cases reported province-wide and six additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The latest positive tests bring the number of active cases in B.C. to 4,305, with 230 in hospital and 66 in intensive care. Another 6,820 people are under active public health monitoring after identified exposure to known cases, and more than 66,000 people in B.C. who tested positive have recovered.

With the Family Day long weekend approaching, the B.C. government has compiled a list of 200 events around the province where people can enjoy the holiday and stay within public health guidelines by staying with their close household groups.

“The risks from COVID-19 remain high for all of us, especially with the variants of concern, which is why staying in our local community and avoiding any unnecessary travel is so important right now,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Feb. 10. “This weekend is the weekend to stay home – to show your family and friends you care by not giving COVID-19 the opportunity to spread.”

