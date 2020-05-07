B.C. has recorded an uptick in overdose deaths in March 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Amid COVID-19, B.C. has seen a staggering uptick in deaths due to its other provincial health emergency, the ongoing overdose crisis.

In March, 113 people died from an illicit drug overdose in the province – marking the first time B.C. has recorded more than 100 fatalities in a single month since last March.

That equates to roughly seven people dying every two days.

Compared to the number of deaths in January and February, 77 and 70 respectively, the uptick in March was seen in every health authority. notably in Fraser Health (a 91-per-cent increase) and Island health (a 80-per-cent increase).

A majority of the overdose deaths, or 57 per cent, occurred in private residences, stats show.

Street-level fentanyl and similar analogues has been detected in 70 per cent of all deaths, discovered through autopsies. Carfentanil, a drug used to sedate elephants, was detected in two deaths in the first three months of the year.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

opioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

Just Posted

Vernon’s Rib Fest snuffed out by COVID-19

Elks Club also suffering amid closure

COVID-19: Long-distance Alzheimer care strategies offered in North Okanagan

Webinars offer support for some of communities’ most vulnerable

Vernon woman celebrates 100th on Cinco de Mayo

May Taylor planed to celebrate the century birthday with a drink or two

Get Outdoors!: Rewilding can attract desirable wildlife to yards

Lend a hand to the ecosystem by planting native species

Our History: May Day parade

Check out this Minty Coach and floats travelling down 32nd Street for… Continue reading

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Golfers raise funds for Summerland Food Bank

Breakfast league collects $500 in support

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

Bikes, beer targeted by prowling thieves in Shuswap village

Chase RCMP deal with stolen bicycles, motorbikes in April

Bager dies after popping up in Kamloops garden

Fewer than 350 badgers are believed to still live in the province and are considered an at-risk species

Most Read