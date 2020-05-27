A part of the street is closed to traffic on Lonsdale Ave in North Vancouver, B.C. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The partial street closures allow extra distance for pedestrians going past outdoor markets and restaurant patios during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

B.C. has recorded nine new cases and one death in the past 24 hours, provincial health officials said Wednesday (May 27).

The update, which was provided via a joint statement in lieu of a press conference, brought the total number of test positive cases of COVID-19 to 2,550. Of those, 244 are still active while 2,144 have recovered. Wednesday’s death of a person in the Fraser Health region brings the total toll to 162.

Of the 244 active cases, 37 are in hospital, with seven in ICU.

“We are moving forward carefully into Phase Two, assessing our progress week by week, and we are encouraged by what we have seen so far,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry said in their joint statement.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week.

Phase Two began on May 19 in B.C., with provincial parks opening a few weeks prior. This phase has allowed the re-opening of many retail stores and salons.

Health officials said they expected to have more information about when to continue loosening restrictions by mid-June.

READ MORE: B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

