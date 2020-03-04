CDC’s laboratory test kit for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). CDC is shipping the test kits to laboratories CDC has designated as qualified, including U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense (DOD) laboratories and select international laboratories. The test kits are bolstering global laboratory capacity for detecting SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District.

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

A woman in her 80s is fighting for her life in a Vancouver hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The woman, who lives within the Vancouver Coastal Health region, was part of a group tour in India alongside other Canadians who returned to regions outside B.C. last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Wednesday.

While she didn’t show any symptoms while travelling, she fell ill a few days after arriving back home, Henry said. As her symptoms progressed, she was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital. She remains in the intensive care unit.

This is the 13th confirmed case in B.C.

“The risk is changing day by day globally and we are continuing to monitor carefully,” Henry said. “Within British Columbia the risk still remains very low.”

WATCH: Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk, doctor says

ALSO READ: Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass
Next story
Via Rail calling back employees as service resumes to normal schedule

Just Posted

Employ program wakes up North Okanagan youth to opportunties

Community Futures of North Okanagan now accepting intakes for 16-30 year olds

Tree crashes into Lumby home

Tuesday night’s storm knocked out power throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl, meth, cash seized from local hotel room linked to probe

Vernon transit drivers to star in appreciation video

Vernonites can say thanks to bus drivers this Transit Driver Appreciation Day with cards

Trial dates set for Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Telemedicine to help Okanagan residents amid coronavirus outbreak

The online platform allows patients to see doctors from their own homes

Temperatures in South Okanagan city reach record high

On March 3 temperatures reached record high of 16.1 C, beating previous record set in 2005

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Snow pack remains above normal in Summerland

March 1 readings show 122 per cent of historical averages

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Most Read