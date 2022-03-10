An elderly couple in Nanaimo was defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in a lottery scam, say RCMP. (Stock photo)

An elderly couple in Nanaimo was defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in a lottery scam, say RCMP. (Stock photo)

B.C. seniors defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in fake lottery scam

Elderly couple regularly sent money orders to pay taxes on their ‘winnings,’ say RCMP

Elderly victims have been scammed out of nearly $400,000 in what RCMP say is one of the most costly scams they have seen in Nanaimo.

Police issued a press release Thursday, March 3, notifying the public about the fake lottery scam. The fraud started early last year when the seniors, both in their late 80s, received a call from a scammer claiming to represent ‘Readers Digest Sweepstakes Mega Millions’ and congratulating them on winning $18.5 million and a Mercedes-Benz.

“Several days later they received official-looking documents in the mail … [that] indicated they owed taxes on their winnings, and that they were directed to contact Mega Millions in order to arrange payment,” the release noted.

The scammers remained in contact with the victims, directing regular payments via money orders to various addresses to pay taxes on their winnings and to cover the storage of the car they had won.

“The financial loss the couple experienced is significant and is certainly one of the largest we have seen in Nanaimo,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “It also goes to shows that if fraudsters believe they have convinced you of their legitimacy, they will not stop until essentially there is no more money to give or you figure out it is a scam.”

Police recommend that people educate themselves on scams being perpetrated in Nanaimo and elsewhere. For more information, visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

READ ALSO: Online purchases, dicey cryptocurrency schemes top Better Business Bureau’s riskiest scams

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman scammed out of $25,000 after promise of $750-million lottery prize


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Scams

Previous story
Gasoline prices to keep climbing, in spite of crude oil pullback
Next story
VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Just Posted

Vernon’s fleet of e-scooters will be redeployed for their second season on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Neuron Mobility photo)
E-scooters roll out for second season in Vernon next week

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada will play for a wheelchair curling medal at the Beijing Paralympics after a come-from-behind 7-6 win over Norway Thursday, March 9. (Angela Burger Photo)
Spallumcheen wheelchair curler playing for Paralympics medal

Mylie recovering at home. (OHS)
Charity helps Okanagan father save puppy’s leg

An online fundraiser has been launched for Dot Glennie, a Vernon mother recently diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer in both lungs. (Facebook photo)
Samosa sales support Vernon woman battling cancer