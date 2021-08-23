Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks to workers as Minister of Health Adrian Dix looks on in the drawing room at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks to workers as Minister of Health Adrian Dix looks on in the drawing room at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. surpasses 160,000 COVID-19 infections since start of pandemic

Of the 5,056 active cases in the province, 133 people are in hospital and 80 are in intensive care

In the last three days, there have been 1,711 new COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C. – a majority from Interior Health. A further 16 people have also died in connection to the respiratory illness.

Broken down by time period, 724 new cases were confirmed Aug. 20 to 21, followed by 545 between Aug. 21 to 22 and a further 442 on Aug. 22 to 23.

By health authority: 419 of the cases were in Fraser Health, 290 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 768 in Interior Health, 100 in Northern Health and 133 new cases in Island Health.

READ MORE: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

The latest cases come as B.C. looks to rollout a vaccine certificate to boost vaccination rates and curb a growing spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, 83 per cent of eligible British Columbians 12 years and older have received their first dose while 75 per cent have received their second dose.

