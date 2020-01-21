(File Photo)

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

A B.C. teacher has been suspended for 15 days and been ordered to take a course on boundaries after swearing at their students and poking one in the stomach.

In a decision released Tuesday by the Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, an unnamed teacher working at a school in B.C. acknowledged their misconduct on a variety of occasions.

The issues started during the summer of 2017, when the teacher used Facebook Messenger to talk about movie recommendations with a student.

The student reported feeling “uncomfortable” with the messages and the teacher was issued a letter by the school district reminding them to not communicate with students outside of an educational setting.

In February 2018, the teacher approached the same student at school, wanting to apologize and asking why the student had reported the Facebook messages. The student said they were affected negatively by the questioning.

During the 2016-17 school year, the teacher pulled a different student’s ponytail and poked them in the stomach, leading the student to report feeling uncomfortable.

The teacher also swore and used an offensive slur in the classroom and used “inappropriate terms of endearment” with female students during the 2016-17 year.

In January 2019, the school district suspended the teacher for 12 days without pay and ordered them to complete a Justice Institute of B.C. course about boundaries. The teacher completed the course and was transferred to a new school.

At an unknown date, the teacher had their teaching certificate suspended for three days by the teacher regulation branch.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

READ MORE: ‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops
Next story
Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Just Posted

Vernon employers to pay $25/hr for skilled foreign workers

Up to 300 applicants may apply under immigration pilot

Vernon Vipers stage comeback, beat Salmon Arm in overtime

Team overcame 3-goal deficit to win 5-4 in OT at home on Sunday night

Viral Vernon-born singer to serve up Moore music

Okanagan artist Justin Moore to release new video starring opera singer mom

Blues quartet to sway Vernon stage

Sherman Doucette Blues Quartet will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club on Saturday, Jan. 25

D-man’s hat trick lifts North Okanagan Knights over Revelstoke in OT

Cole Haberlack scored the overtime winner and his third of the game in Revelstoke Saturday

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

January brings record snowfall to Shuswap ski area

Up to 800 downed trees removed so far from Larch Hills cross-country trail network

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

NHL prospects returning to Penticton for Young Stars Classic

After a one-year absence the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic is returning… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

Most Read