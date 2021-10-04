(Adobe stock photo)

(Adobe stock photo)

B.C. to begin COVID-19 booster shots for long-term care, assisted living residents

Those eligible will be getting their extra jabs along with influenza shots

British Columbians living in long-term care and assisted living homes are due to start receiving COVID-19 booster shots this week.

Health officials say they are offering boosters because of the risks of living in group settings and the fact that older people are shown not to develop as strong of an antibody response to their first two vaccine doses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the latest data show a third dose is most effective about six months after the second.

Those eligible will be getting their extra jabs along with influenza shots.

Henry has already announced plans for a third vaccine dose for people who are most immunocompromised and says more information is coming on third doses for those whose health is not as compromised.

British Columbia reported 22 active health facility outbreaks in long-term care, assisted living facilities or acute care settings as of Friday.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

Coronavirus

Previous story
Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni looks for indoor home
Next story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

The car wash lane behind the Esso on 32nd Street is cordoned off while Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Explosive Disposal Unit investigate a suspicious object Oct. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Bomb squad called to Vernon alleyway

The city of Liège, Belgium attempted to employ 37 cats as mail carriers in the 1870s, according to a BBC article. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni are hoping someone in the community has an indoor practice facility they can use. The alumni, which reformed in 2020 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Vernon Winter Carnival, had been using the old Canadian Tire building on 27th Street before it sold. (File photo)
Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni looks for indoor home

Salmon Arm’s Dr. Warren Bell looks at the mRNA vaccines being used in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. (File photo)
Column: Breaking down Big Pharma’s vaccine response to COVID-19