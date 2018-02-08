The size of your nest egg is dependent on how much time you give your money to compound. Flickr/Creative Commons

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

The B.C. government has announced the province’s minimum wage will go up to $15.20 an hour in 2021.

“When people make more, they spend more,” Labour Minister Harry Bains told a news conference at a coffee shop in North Vancouver on Thursday.

“People making minimum wage need to be able to pay rent and put food on the table. People working full time should not be fighting poverty.”

Bains said the province chose to make the announcement at a JJ Bean because when Toronto raised its minimum wage to $14 an hour earlier this year, the Canadian coffee company matched that for its Vancouver employees.

As part of its campaign promises, the NDP government has set up a fair wages commission to plot out how to move the minimum wage up to $15 an hour.

B.C.’s minimum wage is currently $11.35 an hour – the third highest in Canada. Premier John Horgan said that 400,000 workers in B.C. are currently making under $15 an hour.

Bains and Horgan said Thursday the next increase will come in June to at least $12.65 an hour.

That makes for an increase of $1.30 this year, with increase of $1.20, $0.75 and $0.60 in the next three years.

The fair wages commission recommended “frontloading” the wage hikes in order to take advantage of B.C.’s strong economy, said Horgan.

The commission’s report cited B.C. lowest in the country unemployment rate, strong job growth and a rising number of people entering the labour force as their reasoning for raising the minimum wage quickly.

Asked about how small businesses would cope with the increases, Horgan pointed to other savings that the NDP have introduced in recent months.

“We’re moving to remove the PST on electricity for businesses… for those who are paying medical services premiums for their employees, that too has been cut in half,” said Horgan.

“What the commission heard is that they want predictability and a time frame to make decisions, shape their human resource planning [and] their operations planning.”

In a statement, BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver indicated he was happy with the increases.

Weaver had protested earlier about what he had called an “arbitrary” and politicized goal of hitting raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

The announcement Thursday, which came as a result of work done by the fair wages commission, will help ” keep politics out of minimum wage discussions,” Weaver said.

The commission said that recommendations for hospitality workers, agriculture workers, resident caretakers, live-in support workers and live-in camp leaders will come in March. Another report on “reconciling the discrepancy between the minimum wage and a liveable wage” is scheduled for later this year.

