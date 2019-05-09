FILE – B.C. Attorney General David Eby and former RCMP officer Peter German release German’s first report on money laundering in June 2018. (B.C. government)

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Two independent reports commissioned by British Columbia’s government to probe money laundering in the province’s real estate sector are set to be released today.

Finance Minister Carole James and Attorney General David Eby have called a news conference to release the findings of the two reviews launched last September.

READ MORE: RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

The reviews aim to shed light on money laundering by organized crime in real estate after last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German.

Following the gaming report, German was appointed to conduct a second review to focus on identifying the scale and scope of illicit activity in the real estate market.

James appointed former deputy attorney general Maureen Maloney to oversee an expert panel to review money laundering in real estate and the financial service sectors and identify regulatory gaps exploited by organized crime.

Portions of German’s second report on the limited police resources dedicated to fighting money laundering in B.C. and links to luxury vehicle sales and horse racing have already been released.

READ MORE: Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

The Canadian Press

