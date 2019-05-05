Before arriving in Washington’s King County, the man spent time in Japan and New York City, where there are currently measles outbreaks. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Health officials in Washington state are warning residents about a Canadian who travelled to the Seattle area and has been diagnosed with measles.

King County health officials say the Canadian from British Columbia travelled to the Seattle area in late April and has since recovered from his illness.

READ MORE: Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Before arriving in King County, he spent time in Japan and New York City, where there are currently measles outbreaks. Officials say this case isn’t connected to a recently ended outbreak in Washington’s Clark County.

While the man was infected, he visited several Seattle locations, including popular tourist attractions and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Officials warn that anyone who doesn’t have immunity through vaccination or a previous infection is at risk.

Measles is a highly contagious disease.

The Associated Press

