B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

During the early hours of Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with a dazzling display of the Northern Lights.

Local photographer for Tourism Fernie, Vince Mo, captured the lights from atop Castle Mountain, just outside town.

The lights halted just before reaching the small mountain town, located in southeastern B.C., close to the Alberta border.

The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, are the result of collisions between gaseous particles in Earth’s atmosphere, and charged particles which are released from the sun’s atmosphere.

For more information on when to look out for the Northern Lights, visit Spaceweather.com.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill
Next story
Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Just Posted

Vernon Civic Arena demolition ramps up

The official phasing out of a huge part of Vernon’s history is now well underway.

Okanagan breweries to gather for Brewphoria

Hosted at the Tree Brewing Beer Institute in Kelowna

Exhibit details Vernon’s First World War efforts

Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War runs until March 31, 2019

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation launches 31st Light a bulb Campaign

This year, the funds raised through Light A Bulb will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines.

Vernon condo prices among B.C.’s highest

Century 21 stats show Vernon with second-highest prices per square foot outside Metro Vancouver

RCMP kick off Heads Up! pedestrian safety campaign

The campaign will take place throughout November at various high-risk locations around Vernon to raise awareness of pedestrian collisions.

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Most Read