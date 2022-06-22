B.C. Transit launches NextRide in Vernon

NextRide will make for a more comfortable and convenient bus ride for passengers

After several weeks of testing and training, B.C. Transit has launched NextRide into the Vernon Regional Transit System.

NextRide has Automatic Vehicle Location technology (AVL) and allows customers to see buses on their routes in real-time and identify predicted arrival times at any stop. The bus location data is provided through B.C. Transit to various mobility providers so customers in Vernon can track bus routes using the application of their choice.

“It’s great to see the successful NextRide program being rolled out across the province. Stateof-the-art technology like this will enhance the user experience, encourage more people to leave their cars at home and help rebuild transit ridership as we emerge from COVID-19,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

On top of this, stops will be announced on the bus now, making the ride easier for customers.

NextRide is now live in Vernon and is being launched to approximately 315 buses and routes across the province.

