B.C. transportation ministry serves removal notice to Vernon homeless camp

Those occupying ministry land along Highway 97 near 48th Avenue had until noon Thursday to leave

The deadline has past and there are still homeless people residing on land in an area of Vernon that falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Citing safety concerns, the ministry gave those occupying land on Highway 97 north of 48th Avenue til noon Thursday to remove themselves, personal property and other possessions.

A notice was posted near the site Oct. 19.

RELATED: Vernon homeless camp decommissioned

“In order to protect and preserve the integrity of the provincial public highway, and to prevent the ongoing trespass, all occupants are hereby given notice…that any and all occupants personal property and other possessions must be removed from the land,” said the notice.

As of Friday morning, there were still plenty of possessions off the highway, and smoke could be seen coming from either a small campfire or propane heating element.

In an e-mail to The Morning Star, the ministry said peoples’ safety is its top priority, and this includes individuals or groups located near provincial roadways.

“The top of the letter clearly states that Highway 97 and 48th Avenue is the location of the camp that this letter was posted for,” said the ministry. “Camps in this area are at high risk as winter approaches due to the distance that snow is thrown when cleared by highway plowing.”

To ensure clarity, ministry staff met with the occupants on-site to ensure the intent of the notice was clear.

“As this encampment is situated on a ministry right-of-way close to a busy highway, we have given the occupants sufficient notice to remove themselves and their property. The notice was provided by ministry staff and RCMP on October 19th, with a removal deadline of noon on October 25th.”

RELATED: Support demands grow as Vernon homeless camps cleared

Land adjacent to Highway 97 and 27th Street is also mentioned in the letter as a general reference to the area where homeless camps have occurred in the past. The two sites are relatively close (approximately one kilometre) and the rural nature of the area has many sites that have previously been used for camps.

Ministry staff will continue to work closely with the RCMP and social service providers in Vernon to find these individuals suitable housing.

A homeless camp in the exact same location was decommissioned by the ministry in January.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A bike and shopping cart with loaded plastic bags could be seen along Highway 97 at 48th Avenue Friday morning, where the Ministry of Transportation served notice Oct. 19 of removing a homeless camp and all possessions for safety reasons. The deadline to leave was Thursday at noon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Previous story
Industry advised before 2-day B.C. fishery led to snagged nets: manager
Next story
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff in Burnaby

Just Posted

B.C. transportation ministry serves removal notice to Vernon homeless camp

Those occupying ministry land along Highway 97 near 48th Avenue had until noon Thursday to leave

ATV, trailer stolen from Westside Road property in Vernon

Incident happened between 9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 6 a.m. Oct 22

Armstrong’s best grilled cheese sandwich is…

Four restaurants compete for Armstrong title ahead of annual cheese festival Nov. 3

Claim against Vernon Pickleball Association thrown out of Supreme Court

A former member took the Vernon Pickleball Association to court, alleging oppression… Continue reading

Offering ex-inmates bridge to a new life in Okanagan

Faith-based society has Vernon and Kelowna donor support

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Stolen property recovered from Kelowna, Kamloops, North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask for public’s help in combatting rash of thefts

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Supreme Court limits when accused drunk drivers can get breathalyzer logs

The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day

B.C. Olympian race walks 25K for 25 days to raise money for kids in sports

Evan Dunfee has walked 25 kilometres each day for the past 25 days to raise money for KidSportBC

Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties were responding to reports of a domestic dispute

Most Read