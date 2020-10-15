B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in Vernon

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting today.
Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.
Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.
Here’s what you need to know before you vote:
Advance polling locations:
Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.
Schubert Centre – 3505 30th Ave.
Halina Seniors Centre – 3310 37th Ave.
Kal Tire Place – 3445 43rd Ave.
White Valley Community Centre – 2250 Shields Ave., Lumby
See wheretovote.elections.bc.ca for more information.
Candidates running in the riding:
Kyle Defling, BC Conservative candidate
Eric Foster, BC Liberals candidate
Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP candidate
Keli Westgate, BC Greens candidate
Voter registration:
While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.
Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.
To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:
- A B.C. driver’s licence
- A B.C. Identification Card
- A B.C. Services Card, with photo
- A Certificate of Indian Status
- Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address
Health rules for voting during COVID-19:
All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:
- Physical distancing
- Capacity limits
- Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
- Protective barriers
- Hand sanitizing stations
- Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
- Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols
– with files from Ashley Wadhwani
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.