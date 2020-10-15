Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in Vernon

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting today.

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

READ MORE: Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Advance polling locations:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Schubert Centre – 3505 30th Ave.

Halina Seniors Centre – 3310 37th Ave.

Kal Tire Place – 3445 43rd Ave.

White Valley Community Centre – 2250 Shields Ave., Lumby

See wheretovote.elections.bc.ca for more information.

Candidates running in the riding:

Kyle Defling, BC Conservative candidate

Eric Foster, BC Liberals candidate

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP candidate

Keli Westgate, BC Greens candidate

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon chamber hosts virtual candidates forum

READ MORE: B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon and OKIB mark second year of collaboration
Next story
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

The former Vernon Civic Arena site on 37th Avenue will, for sure, be turned into a park. (Morning Star - file photo)
As planned, park will grace former Vernon Civic Arena site

Pause on planning park and possible consideration of mixed-use element defeated at council

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in Vernon

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

A video surveillance still shows a male suspect robbing Maela’s Esthetics in downtown Vernon overnight Sunday, Oct. 11. The owner’s laptop computer was stolen along with cash. (Photo submitted)
Vernon businesswoman bothered by break-ins

Maela’s Esthetics, at 30th Avenue and 30th Street, reeling from second theft in 2020

The City of Vernon’s Go By Bike challenge will take place virtually from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon pedals its way past 10K kilometres in Go By Bike Week

That’s the same as pedalling to Fredericton and back

The Vernon Vipers acquired forward Will Arquiett from the Cowichan Valley Capitals in exchange for forwards Brett Fudger, Colby Feist and future considerations in a trade Oct. 13, 2020. (Garrett James Photography)
Vernon Vipers acquire forward from Cowichan Valley

The Vipers trade Brett Fudger and Colby Feist to the Capitals in exchange for Will Arquiett

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Google maps photo)
Penticton Safeway employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee last worked Oct. 9

The Chase Fire Department extinguished a grass fire burning alongside the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2020. (Ann Steenhuysen photo)
RCMP report another suspicious fire extinguished in Shuswap

Adding to several fires set in August, police found a damp log burning in September near Aylmer Road

Chase RCMP hear varying versions of why crash on Sept. 23 occurred. (File photo)
Loud warning sound in car blamed for North Shuswap crash

Chase RCMP hear different version of events from witness

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

The group says cases continue to rise in crowded places, close-contact settings and closed spaces

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

Most Read