The Tragically Hip perform in B.C.: tickets for the band’s farewell concert were snapped up as soon as they went on sale. (Scott Alexander/Pressphotointl.com)

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

The B.C. government wants to crack down on concert ticket scalpers and automatic buying programs, but it isn’t sure how to proceed yet.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday he’s beginning with a three-week online survey of people’s experiences buying from event providers and ticket resellers.

“Live events should be an enjoyable experience for British Columbians, not a windfall for scalpers,” Farnworth said.

The survey results are to be released this spring, and legislation to restrict ticket sales will be introduced this fall, Farnworth said.

The event organizing and ticket selling industry will be a key to tackling the problem, which has vexed other provinces and countries since the advent of automated methods to snap up tickets as soon as an authorized ticket seller makes them available.

“We want to learn from the successes as well as the failures of other jurisdictions,” Farnworth said.

“There’s a whole range of issues beside bots. In a 50,000-seat arena, people think there are 50,000 tickets. But when you start to take out things such as tickets being held back by the owner, for fan clubs for example, that reduces the number of tickets.”

Previous story
Cougar killed in Spallumcheen

Just Posted

Cougar killed in Spallumcheen

Conservation officers put down cat after it got into fight on property with large guard dog

Ministry lifts dust advisory

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Birthday party in a box makes the day bright

Silver Star Trefoil Guild in Vernon puts special boxes together for donation to the food bank

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

One person arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Beatles tribute rock bring fab four to Vernon

JCI Vernon partners with Rock.It Boy Entertainment for chance to win tickets to The Fab Fourever

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Most Read