A wildfire burns on a mountain above the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain ahead could bring some relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A wildfire burns on a mountain above the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain ahead could bring some relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. wildfire count nears 250 but cooler temperatures, light rain bring some relief

The joint information centre says there have been 1,275 wildfires since April 1

British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain could bring some relief.

B.C.’s joint information centre reports 247 wildfires burning across the province, with the majority of the fires located in the Kamloops and southeast regions.

The centre says it has issued 61 evacuation orders and 101 evacuation alerts.

Smoke from wildfires in the Kamloops, Castlegar, Williams Lake and south and central Okanagan areas has prompted Environment Canada to issue high risk alerts.

The joint information centre says there have been 1,275 wildfires since April 1 and 5016.76 square kilometres have been burned.

READ MORE: Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
RCMP bomb squad en route to West Kelowna home

Just Posted

Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (7) grabs a rebound over Serbia’s Tina Krajisnik (33) during a women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. The former Kalamalka Lakers star and Team Canada finished Group A play at 1-2 after a 76-66 loss to Spain Sunday, Aug. 1, and now must wait to see if they qualify for the playoffs. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former Kalamalka basketball star waits to see if berth in Tokyo Olympics medal round is a go

The White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold, which has resulted in a handful of evacuation orders and alerts, is anticipated to grow in size over the next 24 hours after aggressive overnight growth Sunday, Aug. 1. (BC Wilfire Service aerial photo)
Growth anticipated for White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold

Smoky skies at The Peach Ice Cream Shop in Penticton on Sunday, Aug. 1. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western News)
Heat warning ends for the Okanagan

The Township of Spallumcheen has enacted a Level #1 Emergency Operations Centre in relation to the proximity of the White Rock Lake wildfire to the township. (Morning Star - file photo)
Township of Spallumcheen puts EOC into effect