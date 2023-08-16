A marine layer hangs in the air as a SeaBus passenger ferry crosses Burrard Inlet, in Vancouver, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. As temperature records are shattered across southern British Columbia this week amid a scorching heat wave, the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC is sounding the alarm about the ongoing risks to animals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. wildlife association reports uptick in heat-related calls

Group offers advice as health issues, clashes with people and pets climb with the temperature

As high temperature records fall across southern British Columbia, a wildlife rescue group is warning of the heat risks for animals.

Kimberly Stephens, the hospital manager for the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC, says there has been an uptick in the number of calls and admissions of animals affected by extreme temperatures.

She says some have heat exhaustion, others have been chased out by wildfires, or their food and water resources have dried up because of the extreme heat and drought.

Stephens says that’s when they come into contact — and conflict — with domestic pets, vehicles and humans.

Although much of the coastal region is expected to return to seasonal temperatures today, the central and southern regions of the province must endure the heat for a day or two longer.

Stephens suggests people put out shallow water dishes for animals, allowing them to drink without drowning, but advises not to leave out food.

“It’s going to affect all wildlife, but some species are a little bit more sensitive to those changes in the environment than other species are,” Stephens said in an interview.

As an example, she explains bats are particularly sensitive to heat, as once their bodies reach a certain temperature, they go into heat stress, which lowers their chance of survival.

“For most of our birds and bats, of course, insects are a main part of their diet,” she says. “So, the decrease in the population of insects because of the extreme heat and the drought will also have an adverse effect on their on their well-being.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspects identified in ‘Working Man’ statue mischief
Next story
Coldstream briefs: Kal Pier and financial update

Just Posted

Smoky skies in Vernon reached an air quality index of 11 Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wildfire smoke closes mountain, cancels events in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Kayaker’s body recovered in Kalamalka Lake

Police in Vernon were stationed at a home in the Arbor Lee townhouse complex on 40th Avenue to execute a search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police execute search warrant in Vernon as part of criminal investigation

One group that took part in the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids in support of BGC Okanagan on July 13. (BGC Okanagan/Submitted)
Lucky hole-in-one nets golfer free flight at BGC Okanagan tournament