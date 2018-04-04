B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Langley RCMP is urging residents to be vigilant after a serious sexual assault Tuesday night in the Aldergrove community.

A woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police have yet to release the subject’s description.

Police need your help to locate bedding removed from the crime scene. The victim’s purse was also believed to have been taken and is described as grey with silver trimmings. If either are located, please call the police immediately.

The victim was transported to hospital. Numerous officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood to collect any potential evidence and the missing sheets and purse.

“It goes without saying that this incident is very disturbing,” RCMP Supt. Murray Power. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for residents to be hyper vigilant and always cognizant of their surroundings. If you see someone suspicious in your neighbourhood – call the police. This type of assault affects the safety and security of the entire community. Langley RCMP is treating this as a priority investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398.

Previous story
One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP
Next story
Downtown Vernon cleaning up

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon cleaning up

Garbage, debris and discarded needles prompt community clean up Friday

Ranch implementing plan recommendations

O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will open for new season on Sunday, May 13

Police nab robbery suspect

Suspected taxi robber leads cop on foot chase through yards and creek before being apprehended

Driver forces other motorists off the road

40-year-old Vernon man facing potential charges

Caring women support mental health

Vernon group 100 Women Who Care donate $8,150 to Canadian Mental Health Association

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

Body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

Kamloops police do not suspect foul play

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sc Mira delivers death pop Okanagan debut

Winnipeg independent music troubadours created own genre, showcase at Vernon’s The Green April 22

Column: Matthew Good’s newest fan

You’ve got to hand it to Matthew Good. Not many people suffering… Continue reading

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Vernon family donates $2,600 to NONA

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.… Continue reading

Most Read