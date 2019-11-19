A photo of the alleged damage caused by an Ideal Image technician to Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau’s leg. (Danielle Nadeau/Facebook)

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

A Vancouver woman is suing a laser hair removal company for causing her severe pain and permanent scarring as a result of the treatment.

In a civil suit filed at B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 12, Danielle Jean Teena Nadeau alleged she was left with scars and in severe pain after she paid an Ideal Image MedSpa in Vancouver for laser hair removal on her legs and bikini area.

Nadeau’s claim states she had her laser hair removal with a technician, dubbed Jane Doe in court files, on June 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Ideal Image’s 2825 Granville Street location.

Nadeau said this was the eighth session in her leg and bikini hair removal, but the first time she was treated by this technician.

Court documents allege the technician did not perform a patch test or ask Nadeau any questions before starting the treatment.

Nadeau felt “far more pain” than usual during the treatment and alleged that when she told the technician about the pain, Jane Doe appeared “unconcerned.”

Nadeau alleges she experience “severe pain” in her legs and genital area throughout and after the service but states that when she returned to Ideal Image later that evening, she was told to just call the manager.

At 11 p.m., Nadeau said she headed to Vancouver General Hospital for help.

Nadeau alleges she suffered severe laser burns to her legs and genitals, as well as permanent scarring in those areas. She also claimed to suffer from anxiety, depression, loss of self-confidence and embarrassment as a result of her injuries.

Nadeau is seeking general and special damages, as well as compensation for past and future wage loss, future help and other funds.

Ideal Image has not filed a response and none of the claims have been proven in court.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence
Next story
Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for man who killed Belgian tourist

Just Posted

Two-month water advisory issued for all Vernon customers

Not a boil water notice, just an advisory as permanent fix in sight

Lumby goes live on Still Standing next week

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

Waste disposal fees to see uptick in North Okanagan

RDNO is increasing some of its fees at Diversion and Disposal Facilities, effective Jan. 1, 2020

Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Okanagan Science Centre matching donations until Dec. 1

South Surrey hockey player adjusting to life in the desert

Former Vernon Viper Jack Judson is in his first season with Arizona State University Sun Devils

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Former Okanagan-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Jesse Mason was granted bail this morning, co-accused Josef Pavlik’s bail was denied

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

Most Read