Baby locked in car at Okanagan YMCA

A mother and her baby were headed to the YMCA in Rutland to meet a family member when the door of the black Chevrolet hatchback closed shut with her keys in the car.
The mother quickly noticed that her two-year-old daughter was still in her car seat, locked in the car.
“I pulled out my phone,” she said, “but it’s broken.”
Luckily, a bystander was nearby and called emergency responders. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on July 15, firefighters recieved the report and rescued the baby.
Afterwards, the bystander high-fived the rescuers and everyone was on their way.
“I’m just going to go inside and relax for a second,” said the mother, with streaks of tears in her eyes.
The baby, who was locked in the car for about 10 minutes, was rosey-cheeked with dried up tears and clutched onto her mother as they walked into the YMCA together.
