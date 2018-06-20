Baby locked in truck amid Vernon heatwave

Vernon child reunited with mother within minutes thanks to emergency crews

A baby was locked in a truck in Tuesday’s heat but was rescued within minutes.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services attended the scene, and with the help of a tow truck operator they were able to open the doors and the child was reunited with mom.

“In this case, it was a simple reflex action and the mother was aware immediately that she had locked the child in the car, so the incident ended quickly,” said Nick Nilsen, the City of Vernon’s communications officer.

See related: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

The city offers residents and visitor some tips that may help avoid further incidents:

* Never leave a child or pet in an unattended car, even with the windows down or part way down.

* Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading. Don’t overlook sleeping babies or pets.

* Always lock your car. If a child is missing, check the car first, including the trunk.

* Place your cell phone, purse, briefcase, or even a shoe in the back seat as a reminder that you have your child in the car.

* Make “look before you leave” a routine whenever you get out of the car.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.