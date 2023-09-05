Back to school motorist safety being stressed by Vernon RCMP

School zones are back in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in Vernon, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Armstrong and Enderby. (Vernon RCMP Photo)

Class is back in session.

And with the return of students to schools comes a reminder from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on motorist safety.

Speed limits in school zones are back in effect starting tooday, Tuesday, Sept. 5. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers will have an increased presence in school zones throughout the area making sure drivers are aware and paying attention.

A speed of 30 km/h is in effect for school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Vernon and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Armstrong and Enderby, when school is in session. In playground areas, the 30 km/h limit is from dawn until dusk, unless otherwise posted.

“Everyone can expect roads in and around schools are going to be busy as kids make their way back to classes this week,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“Drivers, students, and parents; we all play an important part in making sure our students get to their destinations safely. Drivers, plan ahead and give yourself extra time. Avoid rushing and pay close attention in and around school zones and drop off areas. Parents, this is also a good opportunity to review pedestrian safety rules with your children. Even older students can benefit from a reminder.”

For parents, use designated drop off lanes for your children and obey traffic direction in school parking lots. Avoid double-parking by stopping and unloading in non-designated parking/drop-off zones. Teach your child how to cross the street safely and direct them to the closest designated crosswalk. Watch closely for children moving in and around vehicles in drop off areas.

Students are advised to use crosswalks or designated areas to cross roads, and avoid distractions by refraining from using phones and to put headphones away. Make eye contact with drivers and make sure all traffic has stopped before stepping out onto roads. Walk on the sidewalk, or if unavailable, walk well off the side of the road facing traffic.

Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and leave earlier, especially if the route takes you through school zones. Avoid distractions and pay close attention for children in an around crosswalks, intersections and drop off zones. Additionally, always stop for a school bus with its red lights flashing.

More back to school safety tips can be found at the RCMP website.

