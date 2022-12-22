Backside, lifts reopen as Vernon’s SilverStar thaws into holidays

Ski hill had to close Putnam Creek for four days due to freezing temperatures

SilverStar Mountain Resort is ready to light up for the holidays, with fireworks New Year’s Eve, like those on display for the recent light up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A deep freeze that closed SilverStar’s backside for four days, is thawing out just in time for the holidays.

The forecast is now calling for warmer temperatures and lots of fresh snow just in time for Christmas at the mountain resort.

Due to the extreme cold SilverStar closed Putnam Creek (Powder Gulch Chair and Home Run T) from Monday to Thursday, however the lift will reopen Friday, Dec. 23. After some fresh snow throughout the week the backside will re-open with lots of powder.

“We are very thankful to see warmer temperatures going into the Christmas Holidays up here on the mountain,” said Chantelle Deacon, communications manager. “SilverStar is the perfect place to spend quality time with your family and friends during the holiday season. From tubing to skating, snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding, we have activities for the whole family.”

SilverStar has also lined up many Christmas festivities for the holidays, including their very popular 12 Days of Holidays, which started on Dec. 21.

”Until New Years Day we will be surprising our guests (both in resort and virtually) with gifts from the SilverStar elves. Keep an eye out on the slopes and on our socials, you never know you might just be on the nice list this year,” Deacon said. “We also have our Christmas Eve Santa Ski on Saturday. If you come dressed as Santa you get a lift for only $10, with all proceeds going towards our non-profit, Play Forever.”

SilverStar will also be bringing back New Year’s Eve celebrations, with the highlight being the Torch Light Parade followed by the firework show kicking off at 5 p.m.

The mountain would also like to remind guests this is their busiest time of the year and to give themselves lots of extra time when planning a visit.

“If you are coming up to ski, come early, and be sure to buy your ticket online the day before,” Deacon said. “If you and the family are coming up to enjoy any of the other mountain activities like tubing or skating, avoid the crowds and come up in the afternoon.”

For all the details and holiday event schedule visit skisilverstar.com.

