Bail granted for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts June 7 for arraignment

The manslaughter trial of Logan Scott is underway at the Vernon Courthouse. (Morning Star file photo)

An Armstrong woman charged with four counts of arson has been granted bail.

Clad in full-purple garments, Collette M Leneveu, 60, appeared via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in Vernon Law Courts Tuesday morning.

Under bail conditions, Leneveu is not permitted to be in possession of combustible fuels, matches, incendiary devices or explosives of any kind. She is also to abstain from using alcohol or drugs other than by prescription. Leneveu is also subject to a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Due to a court-ordered publication ban, further details heard in the judicial interim release hearing cannot be released.

Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

Leneveu is scheduled to appear next in Vernon Law Courts June 7 at 9:30 a.m. for arraignment.

None of the charges against Leneveu has been proven in court.

Related: Armstrong arson suspect’s bail hearing carried over, again

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.