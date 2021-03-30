Bail hearing delayed for former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, was charged in relation to the death of Heather Barker in 2018

Heather Barker, 37, died in hospital after she was found unresponsive in a Vernon home in March 2018. (File photo)

An ex-pharmacist in Vernon charged with manslaughter from an incident three years ago has had his bail hearing pushed back to mid-April.

Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, was charged in relation to the death of 37-year-old Heather Barker in 2018, when she was found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries in a home on Cordon Place at The Rise.

Wiebe appeared in Vernon court Friday (March 26) but no decision was made on his bail, and the hearing was adjourned to April 14.

Wiebe was also charged with assault causing bodily harm from an incident that took place a month before he was charged in connection to Barker’s death.

A native of Herbert, Sask., Wiebe was formerly a practicing pharmacist who operated Wiebe’s Pharmacy in Vernon’s Discovery Plaza. He was struck from the B.C. College of Pharmacists’ list of registered professionals following a 2019 decision by a College inquiry committee, which found enough evidence that Wiebe suffered from substance addiction to render him unfit to practice.

Barker, a mother of three who was originally from Langley, was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital where she would die from her injuries the next day.

Wiebe’s charges have yet to be proven in court.

READ MORE: Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended

Brendan Shykora

