Heather Barker, 37, died in hospital after she was found unresponsive in a Vernon home in March 2018. (File photo)

Heather Barker, 37, died in hospital after she was found unresponsive in a Vernon home in March 2018. (File photo)

Bail hearing delayed for former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, was charged in relation to the death of Heather Barker in 2018

An ex-pharmacist in Vernon charged with manslaughter from an incident three years ago has had his bail hearing pushed back to mid-April.

Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, was charged in relation to the death of 37-year-old Heather Barker in 2018, when she was found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries in a home on Cordon Place at The Rise.

Wiebe appeared in Vernon court Friday (March 26) but no decision was made on his bail, and the hearing was adjourned to April 14.

Wiebe was also charged with assault causing bodily harm from an incident that took place a month before he was charged in connection to Barker’s death.

A native of Herbert, Sask., Wiebe was formerly a practicing pharmacist who operated Wiebe’s Pharmacy in Vernon’s Discovery Plaza. He was struck from the B.C. College of Pharmacists’ list of registered professionals following a 2019 decision by a College inquiry committee, which found enough evidence that Wiebe suffered from substance addiction to render him unfit to practice.

Barker, a mother of three who was originally from Langley, was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital where she would die from her injuries the next day.

Wiebe’s charges have yet to be proven in court.

READ MORE: Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended

READ MORE: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Bail DelaysCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Just Posted

Heather Barker, 37, died in hospital after she was found unresponsive in a Vernon home in March 2018. (File photo)
Bail hearing delayed for former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, was charged in relation to the death of Heather Barker in 2018

The City of Enderby is continuing its curbside spring pruning and garden waste collection program starting April 18, 2021. (Pixabay photo)
Spring refuse collection returns in Enderby

Curbside pick-up of residential spring pruning and bagged organics begins April 18

Chipko Jones performs in the final episode of Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus Online Series, April 1-4. (VDPAC photo)
Vernon stages final focus on live entertainment

Performing Arts Centre’s series comes to a close with last episode

SilverStar Mountain Resort is still slated to close for the season April 5, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
SilverStar pivots amid new COVID-19 orders

With one week to go, dining options shift under new public health orders

Okanagan Indian Members will elect a new chief and council Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Pexels photo).
Voting underway to elect Okanagan Indian Band’s next chief and council

Voting takes place today until 8 p.m. with 33 candidates council, six chief candidates

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu said his sidewalk patio not only provided guests with outdoor seating, it also served as a downtown attraction for locals and tourists last summer. (File photo)
New COVID-19 rules prompt Salmon Arm restaurateurs to push for early patio season

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Demolish begins on decrepit Penticton motel units

The city will be turning the property into a roundabout to reduce traffic

The front and entrance to the Scotiabank downtown was smashed in Tuesday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Windows smashed, back door lit on fire at downtown Penticton bank

Police are looking for witnesses or video of the 4 a.m. arson and break-in

Most Read