Bail hearing postponed for man charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

Esa Carriere was killed following an altercation in the Downtown core

The victim of Canada Day���s homicide is being identified by police as 23-year-old Esa Carriere. (IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK) The victim of Canada Day’s homicide has been identified by police as 23-year-old Esa Carriere. IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK

One of the men accused of killing Esa Carriere, on Canada Day in 2018, made his first appearance in court.

Noah Vaten, 20, along with Nathan Truant, 26, and an 18-year-old man and woman — all from Kelowna — have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Carrier’s death.

Vaten made an appearance in court Wednesday via video. His bail hearing has been postponed until March.

All four accused were taken into custody during simultaneous arrests both in Kelowna and outside the province, at the tail end of an investigation described by Insp. Laura Livingstone as “complex and resource intensive.”

RELATED: Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified

Truant and the 18-year-old man were remanded into police custody and Vaten was to be transported back to Kelowna. The 18-year-old woman was released on bail and is expected to appear in court Feb. 14.

On July 1, around 10:50 p.m., RCMP received reports of a violent altercation in the 1400-block of Water Street. Officers found Carriere, 23, on the ground near the Queensway bus loop suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died later in hospital.

Carriere had relocated to Kelowna from Mississauga Ont., mere months before he was killed.

In a Facebook post from just hours before he was fatally wounded, Carriere wrote, “looking for a room to rent in the main city. I work full time, five days a week do my own thing. No pet. Not a smoker.”

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.