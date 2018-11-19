Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

The bail hearing for Richard Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins was adjourned to Dec. 17

The two accused were not in Vernon Supreme Court Monday, Nov. 19 for the adjournment of their bail hearing.

“This matter was scheduled for a bail hearing during this week. We’re asking that it be adjourned to the week of Dec. 17,” said defence lawyer Paul Danyliw, who appeared as counsel and agent for Richard William Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins and their respective defence counsels Glenn Verdurmen and Nick Jacob.

Fairgrieve and Leavins are facing one count of murder each.

They will appear next Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. for a bail hearing.

