An Australian couple vacationing in the Shuswap captured photos of a bald eagle that appears to have been ensnared by a fishing line on Aug. 3, 2023. (Neil Poh photo)

An Australian couple vacationing in the Shuswap captured photos of a bald eagle that appears to have been ensnared by a fishing line on Aug. 3, 2023. (Neil Poh photo)

Bald eagle snagged by fishing line spotted at Little Shuswap Lake

An Australian couple captured photos of the eagle while vacationing in the area

A vacationing Australian couple captured a majestic — and concerning — photo of a bald eagle in flight at Little Shuswap Lake.

Neil Poh and his wife were spending time at the northwest side of the lake on Aug. 3 when they saw the eagle. Poh had his camera on him and snapped a few photos.

It wasn’t until he had uploaded the photos onto his computer that he realized something was wrong.

“It became clear there was a fishing hook embedded in the eagle’s right wing with a length of fishing line (perhaps a metre long) attached,” he said. “Needless to say we were quite alarmed.”

Poh got in touch with the Wildlife Rescue Association and the OWL Rehabilitation Society, but both groups told him there was nothing they could do.

Poh said that was understandable; “however, I’m very concerned about the ongoing risk of entanglement of the line, which could have disastrous consequences for the eagle, not to mention the ongoing pain/discomfort it might be suffering.”

Pete Wise, owner and operator of Wise Wildlife Control Services in Coldstream, said he deals with quite a few situations involving wildlife getting hooked or tangled in fishing lines.

He said the most difficult part of rescuing an eagle snagged by a fishing line is capturing the bird.

“They’re a big powerful bird but if somebody can catch one and they’re looking for help, they can always bring them to us,” he said.

Wise said wildlife hazards related to fishing aren’t usually to do with fishermen casting their line; more often the issue is fishing line left on the ground.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix
Next story
Crash north of Vernon on Highway 97

Just Posted

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

An Australian couple vacationing in the Shuswap captured photos of a bald eagle that appears to have been ensnared by a fishing line on Aug. 3, 2023. (Neil Poh photo)
Bald eagle snagged by fishing line spotted at Little Shuswap Lake

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon on Highway 97

Louis Leggett is wanted for break and enter, possession of stolen property and trespassing. (Contributed)
Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man