The Vernon Winter Carnival Society and the North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society have announced that the weather is good and the balloons will be going up in the air at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The balloons, part of the Winter Carnival’s 27th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival, have been grounded the last two days because of weather conditions.

Balloons were at Polson Park Friday for the annual Balloon Glow.