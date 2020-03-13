A woman walks past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

The Bank of Canada is cutting its overnight rate target by half a percentage point to 0.75 per cent in response to COVID-19.

The central bank says the unscheduled rate decision is a “proactive measure” taken in light of the negative shocks to the economy due to the pandemic.

The Bank of Canada says lower oil prices, even since its last scheduled rate decision last week, will also weigh on the economy.

The central bank made the rate announcement as part of a package of measures announced by the federal government.

READ MORE: Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point.

The central bank says it will provide a full update of its outlook for the Canadian and global economies on April 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More daily COVID-19 cases reported now than during worst of China’s outbreak: WHO
Next story
Vernon schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Cultures come together at Vernon college

Okanagan College held its second annual Multicultural Day Celebration Wednesday, March 11

Vernon schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

District urging against non-essential travel, and for those who do, to stay home from school for 14 days

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

UPDATE: Jane Goodall, and more Vernon visits, postponed due to COVID-19

A number of shows have been postponed at Performing Arts Centre and other venues

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Mitchell’s Musings: Turning the page on a downtown tradition

Bookland closure closes chapter in Vernon shopping experience

‘Hope that event will continue’: Canadian Hockey League addresses Memorial Cup in Kelowna

The CHL suspended all league play on March 12 amid coronavirus pandemic

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Plant experts to speak at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

First workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

Workplace design: The happy green stuff

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Shuswap naturalist gives raptors a tip of the hat for doing their part

Most Read