A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

An estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned since the case came to court

The Supreme Court of Canada says the trustee for a bankrupt Alberta energy company cannot simply walk away from unprofitable wells on agricultural land without having to clean up.

The high court’s 5-2 ruling overturns an Alberta Court of Appeal ruling that upheld a 2016 decision in the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench that effectively allowed a bankrupt energy company to sever its connection with unprofitable and unreclaimed wells when the company’s assets were sold off to creditors.

The Supreme Court ruled today that the bankruptcy trustee, Grant Thornton Ltd., cannot walk away from its end-of-life obligations to render abandoned wells environmentally safe.

The ruling turned on the conflict between federal bankruptcy law and provincial jurisdiction over the environment and energy sector.

Alberta’s provincial energy regulator ordered the trustee for Redwater Energy Corporation to comply with end-of-life requirements to render the abandoned properties environmentally safe.

The company’s trustee did not comply, and filed its own counterclaim that included a challenge to the regulator’s action, citing the paramouncy of federal bankruptcy law.

Since the case came to court, an estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned.

Alberta’s energy regulator and the Orphan Well Association, an industry-funded group that cleans up wells that have been left unreclaimed, appealed the ruling to the high court.

A group with the support of thousands of farmers also wanted to see the high court reverse the decision.

The Action Surface Rights Association intervened in the case because it believes rights of landowners have been overlooked in the case.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Closing arguments in trial of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’
Next story
Canadian Indigenous groups want sea health study, marine traffic halt

Just Posted

Anonymous $770k gift for Vernon hospital foundation

Largest gift for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Vernon skiers blaze down course

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Vernon Ski Club hosts speed camp races, resulting in great efforts

Vernon’s Davison Orchards gets project funding

The government has provided funding for a project at Davison Orchards

At Random: Kim’s Convenience more than just a sitcom

Kim’s Convenience airs on CBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and is available to stream through CBC Gem

RCMP surround Vernon home after reported assault

Investigators believe the assault was a targeted act and three individuals remain in custody.

Sadok brings taste of Ukraine to Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival event celebrates with Ukrainian dinner and dance

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Former BC First Nations chief pleads guilty to assault

Victim said she has had suicidal thoughts and nightmares since the incident

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Vernon Vortex speedy in Kamloops

Speed skating club members have great results at annual Coyote Cup meet

Most Read