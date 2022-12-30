Barbara Walters dies at 93. (Twitter)

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies at 93

The cause of death is not known at this time

Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

READ MORE: ‘Ben died the same way he lived, defending a loved one’: Lake Country man killed in Haiti

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEntertainmentjournalism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire destroys homeless camp north of Vernon

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort is ready to light up for the holidays, with fireworks New Year’s Eve, like those on display for the recent light up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon blasting into 2023 with New Year’s Eve events

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Fire destroys homeless camp north of Vernon

An AIM Roads plow truck tends to Pleasant Valley Road Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
‘Road conditions are the pits’: Truck rolls over in North Okanagan

Tanny the cat and Magnus the dog were rescued by OHS. (OHS)
Busiest year ever for Okanagan Humane Society