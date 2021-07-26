Sylvan Lake has banned charcoal barbecues in parks because of safety risks. Too many people were disposing of hot coals improperly. Photo from pixabay.com

Barbecues banned in Lake Country parks

Extreme fire danger prompts prohibition of open flames in public

Residents wanting to have a picnic in the park won’t be able to fire up the grill.

Barbecues of any kind are now banned in District of Lake Country parks and public spaces due to fire danger.

“Continuing high temperatures and dry conditions have resulted in a high to extreme fire danger rating in Lake Country, prompting the prohibition of open flames or barbecues, either briquette or propane, in district Parks,” the district said.

Smoking, vaping or fires of any kind are not allowed at any time in Lake Country parks.

Signs are posted at key locations in the community advising residents of the prohibitions and enforcement officers will be on the lookout for compliance.

“Please enjoy district parks and trails safely and keep the barbecue at home for now.”

If you see a fire in the community, call 9-1-1 to report it.

READ MORE: Off-duty Vernon Mountie rescues drowning woman in Lake Country

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the Okanagan-Shuswap

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021barbecue

Previous story
UPDATE: Multiple Kelowna restaurants close after COVID-19 exposures
Next story
Trailer bursts into flames on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Smoke rises from the hillside from the 12,500-hectare out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold July 25, 2021. (Sandra Pringle - Facebook)
UPDATE: More homes near Westwold threatened by wildfire, evacuations ordered

Vernon Public Art Gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy and VPAG board president Andrew Powell at the Midsummer's Eve of the Arts fundraiser July 21. (VPAG photo)
Midsummer’s draws up record support for Vernon Art Gallery

Okanagan Indian Band kids recently enjoyed a fun, safe day on the lake thanks to the donation of lifejackets for the children. (Vernon Recreation Services photo)
Okanagan Indian Band kids buoyed by lifejacket donation

Sylvan Lake has banned charcoal barbecues in parks because of safety risks. Too many people were disposing of hot coals improperly. Photo from pixabay.com
Barbecues banned in Lake Country parks