Barn lost in Enderby fire

The Enderby fire department were called out to the rural east side of the community in response to a barn structure fire on Dec. 24.

The fire was reported early in the afternoon of Christmas Eve day at an access-challenged farm location.

An open-air structure had caught on fire and collapsed on itself before the fire department was able to arrive on the scene, located past the end of Logan Road.

“We could see the fire as plain as day but getting to it was a bit of a challenge because of the road access to the farm,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter.

“It was tricky to get to and by the time we arrived the barn had collapsed. There was some straw inside but no loss of machinery or animals. No one was hurt and the power to the barn had been shut off after the fire started.”

Vetter said a cost estimate on the damage to the building has not yet been completed.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

