Barn space offered to wildfire-threatened animals in Okanagan-Similkameen

The Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos is offering their horse stalls for free boarding to wildfire evacuees. Western News file photo

Desert Park Osoyoos is offering barn space at no cost to horse owners impacted by wildfires anywhere in the in the Okanagan-Similkameen or further.

“If concerned horse owners can transport their horses to us, we’ll gladly board them and while they do not have to pay for the stalls they are responsible for feed and bedding,” said Bruce Fuller, president, Desert Park Exhibition Society which is based in Osoyoos. “As well our barns will also be made available for donkeys, mules and unicorns.”

Those interested in boarding their horses through the wildfire risk can contact Desert Park at 250-495-8181

Desert Park is a year-round multi-use recreation complex. The facility is home to a 5/8 mile dirt race track, five barns with stalls to accommodate large user groups, an outdoor arena and 11 serviced RV sites.

