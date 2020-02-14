Barriers called for at site of truck rollover in Vernon

The City of Vernon has received a request to install roadside barriers at the site of a recent truck rollover, but says it is up to the Ministry of Transportation to make the call.

On Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, a pickup truck was driving north at the 5000 block of Pleasant Valley Road. The truck “fish tailed” over black ice, crossed the centre line and struck a vehicle in the other lane.

The truck then went over an embankment on the west side of the road, settling just feet away from a resident’s home. The driver was shaken but escaped the accident without significant injuries.

“We can confirm this portion of Pleasant Valley Road is located in Electoral Area B,” said communications manager Christy Poirier. That means it’s under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The ministry has been reached out to for comment.

