A North Okanagan man had a baseball thrown at his windshield on his commute home Tuesday evening. (Submitted Photo)

Enderby driver in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

North Okanagan commuters are being cautioned after a baseball was thrown into a vehicle’s windshield on Highway 97A.

A Grindrod man was driving home from work in Vernon Tuesday evening when glass suddenly shattered into his face, sending him to the hospital.

“Someone’s throwing baseballs from their vehicle at oncoming traffic,” Kenny Hamilton warned online. “My stepdad just had one come through his front windshield and it blasted glass everywhere. He didn’t see who it was but at least he’s OK.”

Hamilton’s dad was north of Armstrong, in Spallumcheen, just past Brown International Services, when the incident occurred, around 6:45 p.m.

“It didn’t come right through the window but it did make a small hole,” Hamilton said.

“He wears glasses as well, so that protected him a bit still managed get some in his eye.”

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital and he reported the incident to the police.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Body recovered on shoreline 30 km south of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Armstrong Lions Vision Centre staying put: IHA

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The public is being cautioned after a man driving between Vernon and Enderby had a baseball thrown at his windshield Tuesday evening.

Previous story
Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

Just Posted

Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

Two vehicles involved in accident that knocks out street signs

Vernon to test traffic lights starting next week

Starting Monday drivers are asked to watch for four-way flashing red lights indicating a signal test

Vernon students to study the health of local rivers

The new Science Stream program is coming this September at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Fundraiser started for family of Armstrong woman who lost cancer battle

Lisa Payton was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Vernon venue takes on French flair for Parisian party

Garden Party honours the late Paddy Mackie

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Most Read