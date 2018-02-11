BBQ joint cleans house in chili cook off

Station BBQ won all three awards in the Chili Cook-off, as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival

Station BBQ cleaned house in the ninth annual Chili Cook-off, as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival, Saturday. (Camillia Courts photography)

What better way to ward off the winter chill with chili.

More than 450 people ventured throughout Downtown Vernon Saturday for the ninth annual Chili Cook-off hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival.

“What a great way for a family and friends to spend time together on the long weekend,” said Dudley Coulter with the DVA, adding that 6,300 ounces of chili was consumed.

Local eatery Station BBQ shut out the tough competition, claiming all three awards: Judges Choice Award, Spirit Award (best costumes and decorations) and the highly coveted People’s Choice Award.

For the People’s Choice Award, Station BBQ took first place by 57 voted over Marten Brewpub with Eatology a close third.

In the Spirit Award, Station BBQ took first place by 41 votes over The Sprouted Fig and in third Marten Brewing Company.

Judged by Mayor Akbal Mund, DVA executive director Susan Lehman, Lt. Stefan Reid of The Salvation Army, Jen Bailey of Beach Radio, foodie Jayme McKillop, DVA member services coordinator Dina Mostat and Coulter, 50 per cent of all proceeds will be donated to The Salvation Army.

